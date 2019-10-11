Bundle up and get ready for some football weather. With temperatures expected to be around 45 degrees at kickoff tonight, mid-Missouri high school football is about to cool off.
That won’t keep the action from heating up, though. Battle faces a tough test against visiting Rockhurst, Blair Oaks will try to extend its historic streak against Southern Boone and Rock Bridge looks to continue its rebound.
Feature of the Week: Local coaches share memories of legendary coach Tony Severino
Justin Conyers still remembers, as a Hickman senior, heading to the locker room at halftime of the Kewpies' 1998 Missouri State Quarterfinals matchup with Rockhurst, tied 14-14.
"We thought that was really great for where we were at that spot and we thought we were going to go on to win that ball game," Conyers said.
Twenty years later, Conyers also remembers how that game ended: a 42-14 trouncing, in favor of the Hawklets.
"I mean, they came out and really put it to us in the second half," he said.
The former Battle and current Halsville High School coach is one of several coaches in the mid-Missouri area to have tangled with Rockhurst, and when the Hawklets come to town this week to take on the Spartans, they'll be helmed by the same man who beat Hickman in '98, Tony Severino.
Severino, who's now in his 50th year of coaching, announced before the start of this year — which is his 37th with Rockhurst — that he'd be retiring at the season's end. In nearly four decades at the school, Severino's become the stuff of legend...
Game of the Week: Rockhurst (3-3) vs Battle (3-2)
What to watch for: The Hawklets, Missouri’s most successful high school program, shut out the Spartans 28-0 last year and have yet another impressive defense on their hands, giving up an average of only 15.67 points per game this season. Battle’s offense has put up some big score lines so far this season, so this could be quite the clash.
Key players: Quarterback Harrison Keller, despite splitting time at the position, has scored the most points of any Battle player so far this season, so expect the Spartans’ offense to rely on him.
Southern Boone (5-1) vs Blair Oaks (6-0)
What to watch for: Blair Oaks hasn’t lost a game in the regular season since 2014, accumulating 44-straight wins. If Southern Boone is going to end that streak, it’s going to be through a stellar performance from quarterback Tyson Smith and stopping the ground game of Blair Oaks.
Key players: The quarterbacks for both teams. Southern Boone senior Tyson Smith has the edge over Blair Oaks freshman Dylan Hair with familiarity of the offense, but Hair has shown poise and confidence despite his young age.
Smith-Cotton (0-5) vs Rock Bridge (2-4)
What to watch for: Rock Bridge should beat Smith-Cotton fairly easily tonight as it defeated the Tigers 49-0 last season. But the Bruins aren’t taking any games for granted as coach Van Vanatta knows the team is capable of more. Keep an eye on how they perform against a lesser opponent.
Key players: The return of Rock Bridge running back Peyton Carr is a player to watch as he suffered a hamstring injury. He played linebacker last week against Jefferson City but might return to running back for the first time since Week 3.
North Kansas City (6-0) vs Hickman (2-3)
What to watch for: How Hickman handles the ball. The Kewpies fumbled the rock three times in the second half last week against Battle. Those turnovers led to 21 unanswered points by the Spartans that put the game on ice.
Key players: North Kansas City athlete Brandon Hall. While Hall’s primary position is wide receiver, he can play anywhere on the field. If Hickman wants to stop the Hornets’ dynamic offense, it starts with Hall, who scored five touchdowns last week.
St. Mary’s (3-3) vs Tolton (0-6)
What to watch for: Tolton’s offense has struggled to find its feet this season, having only scored more than 14 points once in six games. It’s not about to get easier against the Dragons, who put up an average of 31 points per game.
Key players: Tolton’s offensive line was an area of emphasis in practice this week, with both discipline and pocket protection previously cited as problems. The line will be tested by St. Mary’s, which boasts an impressive pass rush that will be playing with a chip on its shoulder after a disappointing loss last week.
