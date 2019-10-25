Just like that, the final week of the high school football regular season is here.
All four Columbia schools will host senior nights as each team will play what could be its last home game of the season. There’s plenty at stake before the playoffs begin next week.
Top Play of Week 8
The winning play from last Friday was Hallsville’s Mason Huskey making defenders miss and finding the end zone.
Game of the Week: Mexico (4-4) vs Moberly (5-3)
What to watch for: Despite the records for both teams, Mexico has the advantage in this game. The Bulldogs have been playing well the last couple of weeks, while the majority of Moberly’s wins have come against losing teams.
Key matchup: The rushing attack of Mexico against the speedy defense of Moberly. The Bulldogs are led by running back Dante Billups, but Mexico’s run game has struggled against fast defenses like Southern Boone and Hallsville.
Hannibal (5-3) vs Battle (5-3)
What to watch for: Battle may have beat Jefferson City last week 54-35 in arguably its best game of the season, but the Spartans say they have yet to put together a complete performance. They’ll look to cut down on turnovers this week against Hannibal. Defense has been an area of emphasis lately for the Pirates, presenting an important matchup on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Key players: Battle senior quarterback Harrison Keller was one of the players who mentioned the importance taking care of the football. Running back Damien French has been explosive for Hannibal of late and is a constant threat when the ball is in his hands.
Oak Park (4-4) vs Hickman (3-5)
What to watch for: Hickman’s seniors had won just four games in their high school careers before this year, but can match that total in just a season with a win on senior night. Three of Oak Park’s four wins have been shutouts, so the Northmen’s defense will be a force to be reckoned with.
Key players: Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown and running back Felix Pippenger will be called upon once again to power the Kewpies’ offense. Oak Park boasts a fearsome set of skill position players, so the Kewpies will have to keep their heads on a swivel to stop the Northmen.
Francis Howell (7-1) vs Rock Bridge (3-5)
What to watch for: Can Rock Bridge finally notch a statement win against a good team? The Bruins need momentum and confidence going into the playoffs, as they haven't been able to produce victories against winning teams this year.
Key players: Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek. The senior has been rock solid for Rock Bridge for the last two years, and he could be playing in his last home game. How will he handle the emotions in a big game?
Christian (4-4) vs Tolton (1-7)
What to watch for: New faces. Due to Tolton’s small roster and plethora of injuries the past couple of weeks, coach Egnew said there will be a lot of unfamiliar names taking the field tonight.
Key players: Tolton seniors. This will most likely be the Blazers' last home game. Look for C.J. Campbell, Logan Head and other seniors to leave it all on their home field one last time.
