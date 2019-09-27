In Week 5 of the high school football season, every area matchup has at least one team sitting at either 4-0 or 0-4. Two Columbia schools continue to look for their first win of the season and two hope to end their opponents’ undefeated starts. Let’s get going.
Feature of the Week: Fixing Felix
“What happens when everything that you care about, everything that you want to do is possibly up in smokes?”
The question posed by Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis became reality for senior running back Felix Pippenger, when he suffered a torn meniscus that looked like it would sideline him for the year.
Injuries have slowed but not completely stopped him in the past. A broken elbow as a freshman, a concussion as a sophomore and a torn labrum as a junior set him back, and each time, he returned.
But this time it was different. This was supposed to be the best year. This was supposed to be the year he got recruited to play football at the next level...
For the full story, click here.
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge (0-4) vs Hickman (2-2)
What to watch for: Rock Bridge needs to find a way to win. The start of the Bruins’ season has been easily the toughest in the state, but this is probably their most manageable game yet, as they shutout Hickman 31-0 last season. But Hickman is much improved this year. Watch out for the Kewpies’ use of an up-tempo system that helped them score 40 points and rack up 355 total yards in their win last week.
Key players: Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek is the leader of this team and will need to manage the Bruins now more than ever to grab their first win.
Hickman running back Felix Pippenger recorded 122 yards on the ground in his first game back from a torn meniscus. He is one of the main reasons Hickman’s offense had a breakout night.
For the full Rock Bridge preview, click here.
For the full Hickman preview, click here.
Battle (3-1) vs Jackson (4-0)
What to watch for: A year removed from a demoralizing blowout loss to Jackson on homecoming, the Spartans’ multi-faceted offense and growing defense face a juggernaut in the Wildcats.
Key players: Battle quarterback Harrison Keller and running back DaleShaun Coleman played key roles in the Spartans’ win over Harrisonville last week. They’ll no doubt be relied upon yet again in Week 5.
Jackson quarterback Cael Welker passed for 516 yards and 7 scores against Battle in last year’s matchup. He’s got a deep offense surrounding him — four players have at least 150 rushing yards and three have over 150 receiving — so the Wildcats are poised to rack up some points.
For the full preview, click here.
Hallsville (3-1) vs Southern Boone (4-0)
What to watch for: Hallsville has started fast with new coach Justin Conyers, but the Indians face a mighty opponent this weekend in Southern Boone. If Hallsville is going to win, it needs to pressure Eagles quarterback Tyson Smith. For Southern Boone, keep an eye on the defense, as it needs to play well to avoid an upset.
Key players: Hallsville dual-threat quarterback Jake Ashburn. With the help of Conyer’s play calling, Ashburn is the main reason the Indians have already tied their win total from last year.
Southern Boone running back Tristan John. The Eagles’ best player is probably Smith but John helps balance the offense, forcing the defense to pick between defending the run or the pass.
For the full preview, click here.
Tolton (0-4) vs Cardinal Ritter (4-0)
What to watch for: It’s been a rough start to the season for Tolton, and it’s not about to get any easier in Week 5. Cardinal Ritter has put up 101 points on the board in its last two games, meaning the Trailblazers defense — an area of emphasis for coach Michael Egnew — faces a tough task in the nationally-ranked Lions, according to CBS Sports.
Key players: Egnew spent the week focusing on basic technique with the Trailblazers, who have conceded 46.5 points per game so far this year. They’ll hope for some improvement on that side of the ball. For Cardinal Ritter, sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III has already earned some Division I interest and has caught seven touchdowns this season.
For the full preview, click here.
We finally have some football weather, so get out and enjoy a game! We’ll see you tomorrow to recap all of tonight’s matchups.
