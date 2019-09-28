Lopsided scores returned to mid-Missouri high school football in Week 5, as Rock Bridge picked up its first win of the season in strong fashion against Hickman, while Battle and Tolton lost big on long road trips.
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge 39, Hickman 8
The Hurry-Up: After a surprising and frustrating 0-4 start to the season, Rock Bridge found its first win of the season in the Providence Bowl against rival Hickman. The Kewpies offense, after a dominant performance last week, struggled to gain any momentum against the pass rush of the Bruins. Hickman’s defense was no match for the combined speed and talent of Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek and running backs Bryce Johnson and Miles Cheatum.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (1-4) hosts Jefferson City (2-3) and Hickman (2-3) stays in Columbia to face Battle (3-2).
Jackson 56, Battle 12
The Hurry-Up: Jackson once again proved it has Battle’s number, putting 42 points past the Spartans in the first half en route to a resounding victory. Jackson quarterback Cael Welker threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 completions and running back Seth Waters had 109 yards on the ground and three scores. Battle’s two-quarterback system did create some positive results, including Khaleel Dampier's 64-yard pass off a flea-flicker that involved both QBs.
Up Next: Battle (3-2) hosts intra-Columbia rivals Hickman (2-3) and Jackson (5-0) travels to face similarly undefeated Farmington (5-0).
Hallsville 33, Southern Boone 21
The Hurry-Up: New Hallsville coach Justin Conyers took down undefeated Southern Boone with a strong first half thanks to some creative play-calling. He and quarterback Jake Ashburn, who elected not to play football last year, employed a system based on high-powered college offenses like Alabama and Clemson to jump out to a 20-0 halftime lead. To their credit, the Eagles’ were a schematically sound team, but positioning and numbers weren’t enough for Southern Boone in a physical game.
Up Next: Hallsville (4-1) gets another big test at home to Blair Oaks (5-0) and Southern Boone (4-1) hosts Osage (2-3).
Cardinal Ritter 70, Tolton 14
The Hurry-Up: The Trailblazers entered their matchup with Cardinal Ritter as heavy underdogs and played as such, suffering their worst defeat of the season so far. As expected, the Lions' offense dominated, racking up 58 points in the first half and keeping Tolton out of the end zone in the second. Despite the lopsided score, Trailblazers head coach Michael Egnew was impressed by linebacker Connor Fogue’s play and consistency.
Up Next: Tolton (0-5) hosts Helias (4-1) and Cardinal Ritter (5-0) visits St. Mary’s (3-2).
