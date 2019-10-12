Cold temperatures caused several mid-Missouri high school football teams to freeze up at home in Week 7 of the season. Battle, Southern Boone and Tolton’s offenses combined for just one touchdown, while Hickman lost a late heartbreaker. Rock Bridge, on the other hand, thoroughly dismantled Smith-Cotton to extend its winning streak.
Every Saturday morning, we’re bringing you stories and photos from the Columbia Missourian plus highlights from KOMU to catch you up on mid-Missouri high school football. Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
To watch KOMU’s entire Friday Night Fever highlight segment, click here.
For even more scores throughout mid-Missouri, click here.
Game of the Week: Rockhurst 29, Battle 0
The Hurry-Up: How long does it take for Battle’s offense to go from 67 to zero? Evidently, only a week, as the Spartans failed to put up any points on the board after lighting up the scoreboard against Hickman last week. Despite the game’s one-sidedness, Battle’s defense played fairly well, but a lack of push on the offensive side of the ball hurt the Spartans. Wilson Selzer had an impressive 28-yard touchdown run to seal the game for Rockhurst, dragging a couple of Battle defenders on his way to the end zone.
Up Next: Rockhurst (4-3) hosts Christian Brothers College (6-1) and Battle (4-3) visits Jefferson City (2-5).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Blair Oaks 40, Southern Boone 0
The Hurry-Up: Any hopes of Southern Boone ending Blair Oaks' historic undefeated run were quickly dashed as the Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on their Homecoming night. Running back Riley Lintz scored three touchdowns as Blair Oaks' running game took charge in a dominant win over the Eagles.
Up Next: Southern Boone (5-2) visits California (1-6) and Blair Oaks (7-0) travels to Osage (2-5).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Rock Bridge 48, Smith-Cotton 21
The Hurry-Up: After an 0-4 start to the season, the Bruins’ offense is firing on all cylinders. Fullback Miles Cheatum had another long touchdown run (78 yards) and quarterback Grant Hajicek threw four TD passes, including two in the final minute of the first half. Smith-Cotton was outclassed, but quarterback Brett Grupe scrambled for a 35-yard score on fourth down to briefly tie the game in the second quarter.
Up Next: Smith-Cotton (0-7) hosts Clinton (0-7) and Rock Bridge (3-4) visits Helias (6-1).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
North Kansas City 38, Hickman 35
The Hurry-Up: North Kansas City jumped out of the gate with a 21-point first quarter, but the Kewpies surged back to take the lead at the half. Quarterback Jevean Brown bailed Hickman out several times as the game went on, but the Hornets batted down a pass in the end zone to end the game with a three-point victory.
Up Next: North Kansas City (7-0) hosts Oak Park (4-3) and Hickman (2-5) visits Truman (1-6).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
St. Mary’s 44, Tolton 6
The Hurry-Up: Another week, another difficult game for Tolton. After going three-and-out on the first possession, the Trailblazers had a punt blocked and two turnovers in the first quarter. Max Brucks caught Tolton’s lone touchdown.
Up Next: St. Mary’s (4-3) hosts Vianney (1-6) and Tolton (0-7) visits Warsaw (4-3).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Week 6 Play of the Week
Each week, KOMU picks the top three plays from the previous Friday and asks you, the reader, to vote for your favorite play.
The results for Week 6 are in.
Osage quarterback Drew Edwards and his wide receivers playing hook and ladder- 57%
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair finding Jake Closser deep down the field- 43%
Eldon's Dallas Hardy takes it to the house- 0%
Thanks for voting!
We’ll see you on Tuesday for a final look back at Week 7 of the high school football season, including analysis, plays of the week and more. Enjoy Mizzou’s Homecoming weekend!