There was no shortage of offense in Week 6 of mid-Missouri high school football. With a triple-digit game between Battle and Hickman plus Rock Bridge’s ability to run away from Jefferson City down the stretch, it was an exciting way for some area schools to celebrate Homecoming. Let’s dive into the action.
Game of the Week: Centralia 13, Mexico 10
The Hurry-Up: The Panthers hadn’t beat the Bulldogs since 2011, but Centralia pulled out a narrow win over its rival to continue an undefeated season on Homecoming night. Portions of the game looked more like a rugby scrum as Centralia’s offense drove the ball down the field with five minutes to go in the game, relying on short but persistent runs. Mexico held a 7-0 lead at halftime but was only able to add a field goal in the second half.
Up Next: Mexico (2-4) visits Kirksville (1-5) and Centralia (6-0) travels to South Shelby (2-4).
Battle 67, Hickman 37
The Hurry-Up: Battle started off slow and was haunted in the first half by penalties and a pick six from the Kewpies' Max Neuhaus, but turned on the jets after the break, racking up seven touchdowns in the second half to go with three turnovers. Defensive lineman Elijah Owens' 62-yard scoop-and-score was a highlight for the Spartans. At the end of the game, Battle running back Jordan Mayes, who's on the autism spectrum, ran 54 yards for his first career TD with players from both teams cheering alongside him.
Up Next: Hickman (2-3) hosts North Kansas City (6-0) and Battle (3-2) hosts Rockhurst (3-3).
Rock Bridge 41, Jefferson City 28
The Hurry-Up: The Bruins’ run game exploded in a key matchup against the Jays. Fullback Miles Cheatum was more than just a lead blocker, scoring from 52 and 63 yards out, while fellow running back Bryce Jackson scored an early 80-yard touchdown along the sideline before adding two more late in the game. Devin White was a popular target for Jefferson City, catching three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Up Next: Jefferson City (2-4) visits De Smet (6-0) and Rock Bridge (2-4) hosts Smith-Cotton (0-5).
Helias 38, Tolton 0
The Hurry-Up: Homecoming was far from a celebration for Tolton, rather, it was a war of attrition. The Trailblazers dressed fewer than 30 players for the game, and after losing star wide receiver/defensive back CJ Campbell to an unspecified injury in the second quarter, things quickly went downhill as fatigue set in. The combination of quarterback Jacob Weaver and receiver Griffin Buschjost accounted for three of Helias’ scores, all in the first half.
Up Next: Helias (5-1) travels to Monroe City (5-1) and Tolton (0-5) hosts St. Mary’s (3-3).
