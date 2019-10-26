Playoff brackets are coming together as the final week of the high school football regular season concludes throughout Missouri. There was no shortage of excitement in Week 9, with head-to-head matchups that determined seeding and plenty of movement up and down the district standings.
To view official playoff seeding and brackets, click here.
Every Saturday morning, we’re bringing you stories and photos from the Columbia Missourian plus highlights from KOMU to catch you up on mid-Missouri high school football. Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
To watch KOMU’s entire Friday Night Fever highlight segment, click here.
For even more scores throughout mid-Missouri, click here.
Game of the Week: Moberly 35, Mexico 23
The Hurry-Up: Mexico struck first and these district rivals traded blows early in the first half, but the Spartans didn’t look back after blocking a punt for a touchdown and rolled to victory against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Dominic Stoneking threw for two touchdowns and ran in another for Moberly.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Battle 34, Hannibal 28
The Hurry-Up: It was a nervy win for the Spartans, who were reliant on their defense for much of the game. Hannibal’s fast-paced offense started quickly and took a lead into halftime while Battle successfully inserted Khaleel Dampier at quarterback. A defensive touchdown, followed by a recovered kickoff and additional score, gave Battle the lead after the break and the Spartans were able to hold on to a six-point win.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Hickman 40, Oak Park 18
The Hurry-Up: Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown’s 51-yard rushing touchdown in the first two minutes of the game got things rolling for the Kewpies. Brown ran in two more scores, including another from 52 yards out, and passed for one, bolstered by a dominant defensive performance to match.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Francis Howell 14, Rock Bridge 7
The Hurry-Up: Sloppy play kept all of this game’s scoring to the first half. The Bruins took the lead through the air, but Francis Howell tied the game on a blocked punt and Gideon Niboh returned a punt almost 60 yards to give the Vikings a victory. Rock Bridge’s defense was able to keep the game close through three interceptions and a goal-line stand, but offensive errors ultimately hurt the Bruins.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Christian 42, Tolton 3
The Hurry-Up: Tolton contained the Eagles’ offense for the first quarter, but the floodgates soon opened as Christian racked up 42 points in the second and third quarters. Kicker James Lee gave the Trailblazers their only points.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Thanks for reading! We’ll see you again on Tuesday with a final breakdown of this week’s action and a look ahead to the first round of playoff football across mid-Missouri.