Standout individual performances from several area players highlighted Week 4 of high school football in mid-Missouri.
Game of the Week: SLUH 35, Jefferson City 14
The Hurry-Up: The Junior Billikens managed a resounding win over the Jays largely through fantastic play in the trenches. Jefferson City quarterback Cole Gresham struggled to stay upright in the pocket during the first half as collective team errors began to stack up. Jays running back David Bethune put together a solid second half performance, extending his team’s drives and diverting SLUH’s defensive focus from the passing game.
Up Next: SLUH (2-2) hosts Christian Brothers College (3-1) while Jefferson City (2-2) hosts Chaminade College Prep (4-0).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Battle 30, Harrisonville 16
The Hurry-Up: Battle quarterback Harrison Keller threw for a personal high in passing yards in the first half alone, while nickel back Clay Atherton returned an interception for the Spartans’ fourth defensive touchdown of the season, putting the team’s “lockdown” chain to good use. It may have been a garbage-time score, but a trick play in the fourth quarter saw Wildcats running back Jace Reynolds pass for an 8-yard touchdown.
Up Next: Harrisonville (0-4) hosts Excelsior Springs (4-0) and Battle (3-1) visits Jackson (4-0).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Hickman 40, Smith-Cotton 6
The Hurry-Up: The return of Felix Pippenger proved to be bountiful for the Kewpies’ offense as he ran in two touchdowns. It was quarterback/defensive back Jevean Brown, however, who stole the show for Hickman, throwing for two TD’s, running in another and registering two interceptions on defense. Cameron Finley had a 50-yard punt return for the Tigers in one of the few bright spots for Smith-Cotton.
Up Next: Hickman (2-2) hosts Rock Bridge (0-4) while Smith-Cotton (0-4) travels to Smithville (4-0).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Lee’s Summit West 35, Rock Bridge 10
The Hurry-Up: Rock Bridge’s disappointing start to the season continued in the Kansas City area. Brock Kobel returned the opening kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown to get Lee’s Summit West rolling and the Titans’ offense continued to pile on. The Bruins looked threatening in the second half after Miles Cheatum ran 70 yards for a score, but Rock Bridge’s offense couldn’t put a comeback together.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (0-4) makes the short trip to Hickman (2-2) while Lee’s Summit West (3-1) visits Staley (4-0).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
St. Dominic 50, Tolton 28
The Hurry-Up: The winless Trailblazers started off strong as Connor Fugue gave Tolton a lead early in the first quarter and Dylan Block intercepted the Crusaders twice in the first half. The Trailblazers were unable to keep up, though, as Tyler Mersnick was St. Dominic’s most regular visitor to the end zone with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Up Next: Tolton (0-4) visits Cardinal Ritter (3-0, plays Saturday) and St. Dominic (2-2) travels to St. Mary’s (2-2).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
