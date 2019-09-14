The third week of high school football season was the week of the away team in mid-Missouri. In all four of our notable games, travelers proved to be conquerors, from Jefferson City’s Game of the Week victory to Battle’s win in an all-Columbia matchup.
Game of the Week: Jefferson City (23), Hickman (8)
The Hurry-Up: Jefferson City dominated the ground game en route to the 700th victory in school history. Jays’ running backs David Bethune and Devin White both had standout performances, enabling the visiting team to run down the clock during the second half.
Jevean Brown gave Hickman its only score of the game with a four-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the third quarter. The drive lasted just 25 seconds and was the only Kewpie possessions that didn’t end in a punt or turnover on downs.
Up Next: Jefferson City (2-1) hosts SLUH (1-2) in our next Game of the Week and Hickman (1-2) visits Smith-Cotton (0-3).
Battle (21), Rock Bridge (14)
The Hurry-Up: In the first intra-Columbia game of the year, Battle’s triple-option offense wreaked havoc against Rock Bridge, posing a consistent threat on the ground that enhanced the Spartans’ passing attack. The Bruins’ offense struggled to find momentum, picking up 12 first downs and going three-and-out on five drives.
Up Next: Battle (2-1) hosts Harrisonville (0-3) while Rock Bridge (0-3) makes the trek to Kansas City to take on Lee’s Summit West (2-1).
Blair Oaks (38), Boonville (21)
The Hurry-Up: Blair Oaks won its 41st consecutive regular season game despite a hostile environment in Boonville. The Pirates hoped that a strong atmosphere and heavy pressure would force the Falcons’ freshman quarterback Dylan Hair into trouble, but Hair and the offense gelled all night. Hair was battered around in the pocket on occasion but was able to make plays with both his arm and legs to extend the Falcons’ impressive streak.
Up Next: Blair Oaks (3-0) travels to Versailles (0-3) and Boonville (2-1) visits California (0-3).
St. Francis Borgia (35), Tolton (14)
The Hurry-Up: Though Tolton lost for the third time this season, the Trailblazers got off to a better start, leading 8-7 at halftime. The second half was a drastically different story, as fatigue struck the Trailblazers and Knights quarterback Sam Heggemann settled in, rushing for two scores and throwing an impressive deep ball to allow his team to pull ahead.
Up Next: St. Francis Borgia (2-1) hosts St. Mary’s (2-1) while Tolton (0-3) hits the road again to visit St. Dominic (1-2).
