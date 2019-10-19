The penultimate week of high school football’s regular season proved to be an exciting one in mid-Missouri. Helias and Rock Bridge battled down to the wire, while Battle’s explosiveness once again proved to be an asset in the Spartans’ win over Jefferson City.
Every Saturday morning, we’re bringing you stories and photos from the Columbia Missourian plus highlights from KOMU to catch you up on mid-Missouri high school football. Like what you’re reading? Forward this email to a friend and encourage them to subscribe here.
To watch KOMU’s entire Friday Night Fever highlight segment, click here.
For even more scores throughout mid-Missouri, click here.
Game of the Week: Helias 27, Rock Bridge 20
The Hurry-Up: Our Game of the Week came down to the wire in Jefferson City. Two big plays — a 62-yard receiving touchdown from Dylan Weaver and a 71-yard rushing score by Alex Clement — sealed the deal for Helias. Rock Bridge had a chance to grab a final touchdown at the end of the game but turned the ball over on downs at the four-yard line.
Up Next: Rock Bridge (3-5) hosts Francis Howell (7-1) and Helias (8-0) visits De Smet (8-0) in a battle of undefeated teams.
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Battle 54, Jefferson City 35
The Hurry-Up: David Bethune’s 49-yard touchdown gave the Jays a strong start, but Jefferson City couldn’t compete with the explosiveness of the Spartans. Darren Jordan ran for five touchdowns, and a pick six in the final minute sealed a victory for Battle.
Up Next: Battle (5-3) hosts Hannibal (5-3) and Jefferson City (2-6) hosts Rockhurst (5-3).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Mexico 42, Fulton 6
The Hurry-Up: The Bulldogs came up big in a rivalry matchup against the Hornets, dominating the 54 Bowl. Mexico running back Dante Billups seemed to find nothing but green space to run through as his team picked up a straightforward win.
Up Next: Fulton (2-6) travels to Missouri Military Academy (1-7) and Mexico (4-4) visits Moberly (5-3).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Hickman 48, Truman 10
The Hurry-Up: Just when it looked like Hickman might face a challenge in Truman, the Kewpies’ special teams unit came through. A muffed punt allowed Hickman to salvage a drive and set up a 52-yard score. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Kewpies’ win came off their kickoffs: Four of Talin Kemp’s onside kick attempts were successfully recovered, allowing Hickman to recycle possession again and again throughout the game.
Up Next: Hickman (3-5) hosts Oak Park (4-4) and Truman (1-7) visits Lee’s Summit (4-4).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
Warsaw 44, Tolton 20
The Hurry-Up: The game started off well for Tolton as the Trailblazers jumped out to a 20-6 lead thanks to an interception from C.J. Campbell and strong running from Dylan Block. Warsaw then scored 38 unanswered points to close out the game and hand Tolton yet another disappointing loss.
Up Next: Warsaw (5-3) hosts Skyline (5-3) and Tolton (1-7) hosts Christian (4-3, plays Saturday).
For the full recap of the game, click here.
We’ll see you on Tuesday for a final look back at Week 8 of the high school football season, including analysis, plays of the week and more. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!