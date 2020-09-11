High school football action keeps getting better and better around mid-Missouri. Southern Boone and Boonville headline the Week Three slate, but sparks could fly between two undefeated teams when Battle faces Helias.
Game of the Week: Southern Boone at Boonville
What to watch: Boonville enters this contest undefeated and fresh off a 74-2 victory over Holden. Both of Southern Boone’s games have been more even this season, and the Eagles picked up a 28-20 win over Mexico last week.
Key players: Look for physical, fast and hard-hitting defense from the Pirates. Southern Boone has an experienced team this year, led offensively by All-State wide receiver Blake Dapkus. Boonville entered the season with a massive hole to fill at running back after Avian Thomas graduated and moved on to play at South Dakota State. Senior Andrew Wiser has stepped right into that void, scoring five touchdowns in the first half last week against Holden.
Battle vs. Helias
What to watch: Two undefeated programs clash in this premiere Week Three matchup. The Spartans are rolling off a comfortable 40-point win over Capital City while the Crusaders enjoyed a 48-point margin of victory against Hickman last week. Battle has scored over 50 points in both of its games. Meanwhile, Helias put 31 on the board in its opener against St. Charles before dropping 68 on Hickman last week. Early on, these two schools look to have two of the most complete offenses in the area.
Key players: Battle’s backfield has been unstoppable so far this season. Gerry Marteen Jr. headlines the run game, but fellow tailback Rickie Dunn and quarterback Khaleel Dampier are threats too. For Helias, keep an eye on quarterback Jacob Weaver — he threw four touchdowns and scored three more with his legs all before the backups entered midway through the third quarter last week.
Rock Bridge vs. Jefferson City
What to watch: Jefferson City has a new head coach in Scott Bailey this season, but he has a ways to go to restore Jefferson City to the prominent powerhouse it once was. The Jays have started the season 0-2. Meanwhile, the Bruins hit their stride with a 42-0 shutout of Smith-Cotton last week. It was Rock Bridge’s first conference game in the new Central Missouri Activities Conference.
Key players: Rock Bridge’s running game provided a lot of the offense against Smith-Cotton. Running back Bryce Jackson led the way with two touchdowns. For the Jays, keep an eye out for senior wide receiver Devin White. Last season against Rock Bridge, White broke the school’s single-game receiving record by racking up 263 yards.
Hickman at Capital City
What to watch: What’s been a frustrating season so far for Hickman could turn around against a fellow winless team in Capital City. These programs combined to lose by 88 points last week against two of the top teams in the area in Helias and Battle.
Key players: L.J. Williams was a bright spot for the Kewpies last week, but their key will be limiting turnovers. As a new program, the Cavaliers will need younger players to step up at home.
Tolton vs. MMA
What to watch: Tolton returns to the field after canceling last week’s game due to injuries. MMA had its own troubles last week, as problems with the stadium’s lighting pushed their game from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Look for a competitive game between two teams with similarly small rosters.
Key players: Tolton senior quarterback and free safety Gabe Pfenenger will have to play well to help Tolton get its offense going, as the Trailblazers have yet to score this season. Aside from last week’s cancellation, Tolton lost 53-0 to a talented Hallville team in Week One.
