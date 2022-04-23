Good morning, sports fans! Happy Saturday!
It feels like there's been MU men's basketball news every single day for the past month. That's somewhat to be expected with a new coach at the helm, but sheesh does it take a lot of work to cover it all — shoutout to our beat writers, Anthony Kristensen and Matt Brolley.
Anyway, the news this week: Missouri head coach Dennis Gates added JuCo coach Kyle Smithpeters as his third assistant on staff. The Tigers also lost one more player from their 2021-22 roster, as Jarron "Boogie" Coleman entered the transfer portal Friday morning. (More on that below.)
In high school news, Tolton boys golf won the Catholic Cup against Helias on Thursday. The two schools played in five groups of two with each group playing a different style. Rock Bridge girls soccer, meanwhile, fell 1-0 to Capital City despite some second-half heat.
Tolton also saw freshman boys basketball guard Aaron Rowe named to ESPN's top 25 for his recruiting class.
As for what's happening this weekend, Missouri track and field is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Crimson Tide Invitational. Details on the team's Friday performances can be found below. MU softball plays a three-game road series at Kentucky starting today at 11 a.m. Missouri baseball will close out its road series against LSU — the Tigers lost their Thursday game 5-3 — at 12 p.m.
That's all for now! All of Friday's most important news can be found below.