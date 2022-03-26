Good morning, sports fans, and happy Saturday!
A busy week for Missouri men's basketball continues as new coach Dennis Gates has already started recruiting his 2022-23 team. His first commitment? No. 1 junior college center Mohamed Diarra. Gates has a long — and successful —history of recruiting from the JuCo level, which has become a much more fertile recruiting ground in recent years. Here are some prospects Gates could land out of the transfer portal.
Friday's edition featured a profile on Jerry Cummings, the MU director of sports turf and grounds. He took his first groundskeeping job for Missouri back in 1994 and has formed a special bond with the Tiger softball program over the years.
“I started going over to softball because it was the furthest point from my office at that point, and I would just spend a little bit of time, do a little extra, and I got to know the girls, and the girls got to know me,” Cummings said. “We bought into each other, and that really changed my perspective here.”
In other sports news, Hickman baseball earned a narrow victory over Boonville, 10-9, on Thursday. The Kewpies won on a walk-off sacrifice fly. Three mid-Missouri high school basketball players, including MU commit Averi Kroenke, were named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams. And Northwest Missouri State men's basketball plays for the NCAA Division II title at 2 p.m. The Bearcats are two-time reigning champions.
For info on how Missouri football's Pro Day went, check out some of Friday night's top stories below.