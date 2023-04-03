By Emily Hood
Welcome to the first edition of Columbia Parents' Digest! Every month, we will bring you news and information to help you navigate raising a child in Columbia: from cultivating a love of the environment in kids to making an informed vote in the school board elections.
And speaking of the school board, Election Day is tomorrow. Voters will head to the polls to decide the next members of Columbia Public Schools' school board. But who's on the ballot, and why should you vote? We sat down with K-12 education reporter Sophie Chappell to give you all the details on the municipal election.
There have been lots of reports and audits coming out about issues within Columbia Public Schools, including the New Solutions K-12 audit, the curriculum audit and statewide testing scores. How do you think those reports are influencing the election?
There were questions every forum about all of these different reports and how the candidates want to change those things. They're coming up all the time, and everyone has different solutions. I think the biggest thing that I've heard was everyone just really wants the district to be super transparent about their plan to make things better for the students, how they're going to get these test scores up and how they're going to get things like attendance up.
What do you think will be some of the long term impacts of this election on Columbia Public Schools?
We're kind of seeing all sides of people's opinions on public education in this election. So, I think that this could inspire more parents to want to file for candidacy for the position and get more involved in their kid’s education.
What advice would you give to parents to help them make an informed voting choice?
I would say read all the profiles that we're putting out on the candidates. I think you get a really intimate view of all the candidates through these profiles, and you hear directly from them instead of reading through what everyone else said in the forum stories.
I would also recommend reading a couple of the forum stories just to see how they respond to issues because everyone has different answers. Everyone has different leadership styles. I think those really come through in a lot of the stories that we've done on the forums.