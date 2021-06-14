Happy Monday, readers!
The Senior Games continued despite the heat, so don't miss our photo galleries from the weekend events.
The Columbia School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. today to approve the district's budget and phases 2 and 3 of the elementary redistricting.
Glascock to retire as Columbia city manager
John Glascock, who was named city manager in July 2019, was praised for his "steady leadership" throughout his career with the city but particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will retire Jan. 14.
Missouri fails to adequately protect those with developmental disabilities from abuse, neglect
Carl DeBrodie's death in 2017 drew attention to the Division of Developmental Disabilities in Missouri. Years after DeBrodie's death, a close examination of division policy and interviews with officials and front-line staff suggest little has changed in Missouri's developmental disability system to detect or prevent abuse and neglect.
Cave explorers discover the secrets of Devil's Icebox
Members of the Devil’s Icebox Cave Institute have been trained to map the caves; collect data about water quality, bats and aquatic animals; and track the pink planarian, a type of flatworm not found anywhere else in the United States except in the Devil’s Icebox cave. In the fall and spring, Cave Institute volunteers conduct a census of the flatworms.
Lifeguard shortage poses a challenge for public pools
The number of lifeguards working for the Parks and Recreation Department is at an eight-year low, Director Mike Griggs said. The shortage has affected the opening of pools. Albert-Oakland Pool opened Wednesday, and Douglass Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open in July. But the Lake of the Woods Pool will not open this summer.
Missouri State Senior Games resume
Soccer players from around the state were glad to be back in Columbia for the 2021 Senior Games after last year's events were canceled.
