We know this summer will be different for everyone with the continued social distancing amid the pandemic. But, local venues are adapting to provide fun and safe things to do all summer long for those who are seeking an impressing summer during the pandemic.
White Coats 4 Black Lives brings health care workers together in moment of solidarity: About 100 health care workers and students kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Thursday evening to make a statement against racial disparities and inequalities in health care.
Fowler becomes the First Ward's next council representative: Pat Fowler won Tuesday’s election for First Ward City Council member with 68.94% of the votes. “Invite me, include me, argue with me,” she said while at a socially distanced election watch party on the lawn of the historic Niedermeyer Apartments on Cherry Street.
Incoming freshman in controversial Snapchat video no longer attending MU:An incoming freshman who appeared in a controversial Snapchat video connected with George Floyd's case will no longer attend MU this fall. She made the decision to “rescind her enrollment at Mizzou” after MU informed her she would be suspended during an investigation by the MU Office for Civil Rights & Title IX.
MU Faculty Council votes down proposal for early start to school year: The MU Faculty Council rejected a proposal Thursday to start classes early this August. One professor described the plan as a “death march to Thanksgiving.” The council did back a plan to move classes online after Thanksgiving.
Missouri prepares for athletes to return to campus: The Mizzou Tigers’ football and men’s and women’s basketball athletes can begin to work out in Columbia under guidelines issued by the Southeastern Conference.
Martez Manuel sparks march for change: Sophomore safety and Rock Bridge High School graduate Martez Manuel started the conversation that resulted in a march of MU Police and Columbia Police departments, coaches, administration and players from the historic MU columns to the Boone County Courthouse.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, join city of Columbia's volunteer litter team Saturday morning to keep our community clean and get yourself outside for a while. Social distancing and sanitized supply distribution will be practiced during the activity. Sign up by emailing volunteer@como.gov.