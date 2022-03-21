Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian's Monday Briefing.
MU President Mun Choi made his "State of the University" address, which was largely focused on investing in research. Jefferson Middle School teacher Cassidy Urie, a presidential award winner, encouraged hands-on learning with a field trip to the MU Columns. The Columbia Disability Issues Coalition hosted school board candidates for a forum on the Individualized Education Plan.
For Missourians with long COVID, putting pandemic in rearview mirror not an option
Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Missouri residents who were infected are still experiencing symptoms from the virus. Long COVID symptoms can include respiratory problems, neurological issues and gastrointestinal troubles. Survivor Corps is one of many groups trying to provide support and share information with sufferers of long COVID victims.
Les Bourgeois to rebrand as The Blufftop at Rocheport, adds new guest houses
Rocheport's premiere winery is getting a rebrand aimed at encapsulating every aspect of its brand. The Blufftop at Rocheport will include the Les Bourgeois Vineyards, The A-Frame Winegarden, The Bistro and new guest houses. There are currently three planned lodgings for guests looking for a full-scale retreat.
'There is a reason for hope': Missouri's history, culture make it an attractive opening
Missouri is still without a new men's basketball coach after Cuonzo Martin was released March 11. The Missourian chatted with ESPN college basketball writer John Gasaway about what makes the position an attractive one to potential candidates, despite the Tigers' recent lack of success.
'It pays off': How his mom's dedication helped shape MU's Hicks
Missouri linebacker Chuck Hicks' mother, Brandee Hicks, has been a constant in her son's life, even as the family moved from place to place to support Chuck's budding football career. When it came time for him to transfer from Wyoming to Missouri, she was there to help move him to a new state.
- 7-10 p.m., Tuesday, Jesse Auditorium: Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher presents Fiddler on the Roof as part of the MU Concert Series.
- 7-9:30 p.m., Wednesday, MU Student Center: Join ZouSoul for a night of music and poetry in The Shack.
- 8-11:45 p.m., Saturday, Pressed Bar & Lounge: Party like its Y2K at Pressed's 90s/00s Dance Party.
