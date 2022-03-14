Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Columbia experienced another Thursday snow that lasted through early Friday, which caused school closings and dangerous road conditions. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, there are many ways mid-Missourians can provide assistance for Ukraine. After homelessness has been a contentious topic at recent City Council meetings, Room at the Inn announced the winter shelter will stay open until at least April 2 instead of closing March 12.
In case you missed it:
Homeless face displacement, instability through the winter
Evictions from homeless camps can be more common in the winter because those in wooded areas are more visible with a lack of foliage. Kyle and Angie Jolley have been feeding unhoused people living in camps for about a year. They hope to fund a privately owned piece of land that could serve as a protected camp for those living outside.
Witnesses urge marijuana legalization as petition gains signatures
About two dozen Missourians testified in support of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use in Missouri, dubbed the “Cannabis Freedom Act.” The bill sponsor, Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, emphasized his openness to accommodating concerns by making changes to the bill.
Roll carts to return to City Hall
The Columbia City Council will consider repealing ordinances that would prohibit the use of roll carts after the city clerk certified a petition calling for the repeal. The council will meet on March 21, when it will decide to either repeal the prohibition or put it on the ballot for the next municipal election.
Cuonzo Martin is out as MU men's basketball coach — who could replace him?
This will be Missouri AD Desiree Reed-Francois' first coaching search with the Tigers. Sports Illustrated reported that some of the names on Reed-Francois' early list include North Texas' Grant McCasland, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang and Drake's Darian DeVries. We take a closer look at those and some other potential names.
Around CoMo this week:
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Columbia Public Library will host a Columbia Public School board election forum.
7 p.m. Thursday: Rose Music Hall will host a St. Paddy’s Day Celebration with a concert from the Kay Brothers.
3 p.m. Saturday: The Friends of the library will host a semiweekly book sale in the Columbia Public Library Lobby.
Quote
“You don’t have to be serious all the time to do a good job.” -Simone Biles
Have a great week!