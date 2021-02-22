Good morning readers! After a frigid week, temperatures are starting to warm back up, and the sun is coming out. There's a lot to look forward to this week, including virtual forums for school board and City Council candidates, basketball, and a COVID-19 vaccine panel.
Sign of the times: Ash Wednesday services adjust for pandemic
Last week saw the first Ash Wednesday since the COVID-19 pandemic came in full force to Columbia. In order to observe safety precautions, some churches sprinkled ashes over the congregants' heads instead of marking a cross on their foreheads with their fingers.
Homeless in Columbia suffering in extreme cold, despite volunteer efforts
Despite the efforts of local volunteer organizations, those experiencing homelessness in Columbia are suffering from extreme winter weather exposure. Even with the shelter and resources provided by organizations like Turning Point, Room at the Inn and Loaves and Fishes, there is still the challenge of what people can do in the time periods between the organizations’ operating hours.
Puppy yoga: Where energy and mindfulness meet in Columbia
Yoga instructor Sarah Judd has teamed up with Second Chance, a private animal rescue organization, to hold occasional puppy yoga sessions at Lizzi & Rocco’s Natural Pet Market in Columbia.
Teachers seek vaccine priority; Parson administration sticking with plan
Teachers are classified in Phase 1B, Tier 3, of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, among other workers deemed necessary to keep essential societal functions running. Missouri is currently vaccinating high-risk individuals in Phase 1B, Tier 2.
Missouri lineman Buford to transfer
Missouri redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Buford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. He opted out of the 2020 season in September, but later opted back in and appeared in two games.
Hickman tops Rock Bridge for first time in eight years
Hickman boys basketball defeated its crosstown rival 62-50 on Thursday, the Kewpies’ first win against the Bruins since 2013.