Good morning readers! Happy Diwali to those who celebrated Saturday! Stay safe this week with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and Thanksgiving on the horizon.
MU Health Care memo cites 'crisis' due to COVID-19 patient admissions, staff shortages
As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Boone County, local hospitals are struggling to keep up with demands. The memo cited that Women’s and Children’s Hospital does not have all the necessary resources and capacity is strained.
Sleep apnea linked to critical changes in the gut microbiome
Sleep apnea affects almost one billion people worldwide but often goes undiagnosed because snoring is perceived as kind of a snooze.
New fiber lines intended to improve traffic flow
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes on Stadium Boulevard and Range Line Street beginning next week as crews work to improve connectivity among traffic signals.
Missouri to host annual Braggin’ Rights game this year
One of college basketball’s more storied rivalry games is back on. Missouri will host Illinois on Dec. 12 at Mizzou Arena. The game will mark the first time the teams will have met in Columbia since 1978 when Illinois came away with a win at the Hearnes Center.
MU tennis players say coaches told them to play through injuries, ignore NCAA rules
Six former players say the athletic department was notified of the issues but took no action. Since 2015, nine players have quit tennis or transferred from the Missouri team.