Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Time to start getting in the Halloween spirit. The weather is getting chillier and the leaves are starting to change colors. It's finally time for everyone to pull out their sweaters and winter coats.
The weather this week will stay mostly in the high 50s and the low 60s, with a slight drop on Thursday, so get ready to bundle up.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Lawsuit against Hy-Vee: One Columbia man joins a class-action lawsuit against Hy-Vee after the grocery chain experienced data breaches in locations in eight states. Two stores in Columbia were affected by the breach.
Ragtag cuts ties with The Crossing: The Ragtag film society announced they would no longer accept sponsorship from The Crossing church after one of its pastors delivered a sermon that was called transphobic by Columbia's LGBTQ community.
New center to help former inmates: The Recovery Support and Reentry Opportunity Center, or the ROC, opened Thursday. The center focuses on supporting former inmates and giving them all the tools necessary to reenter society, including partnerships with housing organizations and employment preparation services.
Council to focus on construction: The City Council plans to discuss extending the right turn lane from northbound Providence Road onto Broadway, along with deciding whether to approve construction of a sidewalk on Sinclair Road between Nifong Boulevard and Southampton Drive.
MU football faces defeat again: Missouri football experienced its second loss of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday. After being first in the SEC East and ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, the Tigers fell 21-14 to the Commodores. Missouri's record is now 5-2 for the season. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Friday: Halloweenie in The District
9 a.m. Saturday: MizzouThon's Miles For Miracles 5K at Tiger Plaza
11 a.m. Saturday: Harvest Festival at Lucky's Market Columbia
12 p.m. Sunday: Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue's Howloween Trick & Treat Spooktacular at Stephens Lake Park
1 p.m. Sunday: Trunk or Treat at Columbia Orthopaedic Group