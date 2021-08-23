Happy Monday, readers!
Columbia's youngest and oldest students are heading back to classrooms this week as Columbia Public Schools and local colleges and universities begin their first week of the fall semester. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant, the district, MU and Columbia College will require masks in classrooms.
MU campus abuzz during final move-in day
Campus was full of carts toting boxes, bags and mini fridges Thursday for the third and final day of MU student move in. Volunteers from the university, local businesses and churches helped students from across the country load items into their dorms.
Parson announces $400 million broadband plan
Gov. Mike Parson announced a plan to use $400 million of American Rescue Plan Act money for statewide broadband infrastructure during a press conference Thursday at the Missouri State Fair. Parson said the plan, which will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January, would increase internet accessibility for "hundreds of thousands of Missourians."
Immunocompromised Missourians eligible for third vaccine dose
Gov. Parson’s administration announced Tuesday that Missourians with compromised immune systems statewide are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Those who are eligible in Boone County can go to a local vaccinator to get the third dose, and a list of these places can be found at www.como.gov/covidvaccine.
Four questions facing Missouri entering the 2021 season
As we are two weeks away from the start of football season, questions remain for Missouri about how the team's defense will do with a new defensive coordinator, who could replace Mookie Cooper, what the season holds for Connor Bazelak, and whether Mizzou can advance in the SEC rankings.
Columbia public schools get first taste of Friday Night Lights
After a season without spectators due to COVID-19, Alumni Stadium at Hickman High School was packed with students and parents Friday night as Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge played in a jamboree. On the offensive end, Rock Bridge started out strong while Battle was dominant on defense, holding both of its opponents scoreless. After a rough start, Hickman’s defense turned up the intensity, forcing a fumble on its last sequence.