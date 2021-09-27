Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
State Rep. Chuck Basye called this week for the resignation of the CPS superintendent. Recently, the number of COVID-19 cases for Missouri kids and teens has seen a dramatic increase with over 450 cases reported for people 19 and under. Around campus, MU Police are on high alert after the university announced it has received an unusually high report of drugged drinks. Stay safe and happy Monday!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
From summer streets to autumn action: Keeping the movement alive
They organized, they protested and they demanded change. More than a year later, those efforts go on in different ways. Catch up with local activists to see how they continue to work towards change.
Hickman uses ‘homecoming royalty’ to be more inclusive
Hickman High School announced they will be changing homecoming king and queen to homecoming royalty. People of any gender identity can be nominated for homecoming and courtwarming royalty at Hickman High School.
NAACP chapter stands with superintendent after Rep. Basye calls for resignation
The call for Brian Yearwood's resignation came after a history teacher gave an assignment involving "This is America" by Childish Gambino. The Columbia NAACP had an emergency meeting after State Rep. Chuck Basye, R- Rocheport, called for the resignation of the CPS superintendent.
Council passes budget, talks ARPA funds
Weekly Columbia City Council recap: Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas discussed using ARPA funds for a homeless center and a 24/7 behavioral services clinic.
MU battles but still broken on D in OT loss at BC
Missouri erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. It survived being down with 25 seconds to go. An improbable 56-yard field goal sent the game into overtime, and none of it mattered. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Drury Inn & Suites Meeting Room: joining local EMS for an adult, child and infant CPR, AED and first aid certification class.
- 5:00 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Rocheport, Mo: join Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Bar for a family-friendly event featuring a craft fair, ax throwing and a kid’s silent disco.
- 11:00 a.m., Friday, Faurot Field: welcome the Tigers back home as they face SEC foe Tennessee after going 2-2 so far this season.
Quote
“Fortune favors the bold.” - Virgil
Have a great week!