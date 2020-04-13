Good morning, readers — happy Monday!
'We're still here. We care': How K-12 teachers are connecting with students: Columbia Public Schools teachers are finding creative ways to remind their students that they care. Virtual morning announcements and spirit weeks, TikTok videos and postcards are just a few of those ways.
Residents in limbo one year after Sweet Springs hospital closure: The I-70 Community Hospital closed in February 2019. The closure has affected the community and nearby towns, which lost their closest hospital.
'Stay out of each other's bubble': Day cares adjust amid COVID-19: Day cares, essential businesses under Columbia's stay-at-home order, are teaching their children about germs and social distancing. Others have closed for the remainder of the order, citing low attendance and safety reasons.
Lucky's Market customers react to store closing: Lucky's closed indefinitely Tuesday after being bought by Schnucks. Customers said they would miss the organic produce, cafe and selection of bulk products.
Rock Bridge's Bowers ends three sport journey, commits to Columbia College: Brant Bowers played football, basketball and baseball at Rock Bridge High School, a rare feat in high school sports. He said he wanted to be remembered for how hard he worked.
