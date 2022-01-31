Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Sixth grade students at Smithton Middle School are learning how to build 3D models of eco-friendly houses to understand how energy affects climate change. True North of Columbia plans to use a donation from the Veterans United Foundation to develop a new victim advocacy center. In response to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department no longer reporting COVID-19 cases among Boone County residents, MU paused releasing case data on its website.
In case you missed it:
Katfish Katy’s operators leave after less than a year
The mother-son duo Vanessa and Jake Leitza announced their departure from operating The Station House at Katfish Katy’s in a Facebook post. The Leitza’s have managed the restaurant since March 2021, and the restaurant's occupancy license was revoked in June.
‘We better have fun’: Mike Szydlowski, Columbia’s own science guy
As the science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools, Mike Szydlowski trains teachers about the world of science. During the school year, he’s helped plan field trips such as a bird-banding trip for second graders, supervising a zoo inside Jefferson Middle School and even took fifth graders on an overnight trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Three MU professors recognized for efforts in scientific advancement
Three MU professors have been named 2021 Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Their recognized works ranged from studying the function of the immune system to looking at reproductive biology.
MU men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to No. 1 Auburn
Missouri men’s basketball lost a close game to No.1 Auburn with a score of 54-55. Despite the loss, MU Coach Cuonzo Martin says the team has gotten better after not having a true identity on the floor.
Around CoMo this week:
- 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Solar Gallery: Practice qigong, an ancient form of exercise, with Mary Braxton.
- 6 p.m., Thursday, Mizzou Arena: The Missouri vs. Ole Miss women’s basketball game will be at home for Missouri.
- Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Columbia Public Library lobby: The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will resume its regular book sale.
“We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” -Dolly Parton
