Innovations in Education This Missourian special section explores the latest innovations in education around the state. Read the stories here or pick up a copy of the print edition at an MU Extension office. Read the e-edition

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services changed its reporting of cases in Boone County. The Missourian is considering the what information to include on our site and will resume reporting when we can provide useful and timely data.