Fall weather is just around the corner. Temperatures will still be in the high 80s and low 90s at the beginning of the week, with the exception of Tuesday, which will be in the mid 70s. Later in the week, temperatures will cool to the mid to low 70s.
New elevator at Jefferson Middle School: After concerns that some students with disabilities may not be able to attend the 108-year-old facility that recently transitioned to a STEAM school, Columbia Public Schools decided to change the current construction plans. The school will now put in a new elevator at the same time as a new gymnasium.
Kehoe announces bid for lieutenant governor: Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced his bid to keep his position Monday. Former-Lt. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Kehoe to the position in June 2018 after Parson became governor.
Gun violence to be topic in state legislature: Missouri lawmakers will likely focus on the topic of gun violence in January. State Democrats proposed several bills related to gun violence during this month's special session, though none were heard. Many Missouri Democrats hope to collaborate with Republicans next session to pass legislation.
COMO Cooks to open Dec. 1: Twelve city partners have teamed up to help develop COMO Cooks, a shared commercial kitchen that will be available to rent for $17 an hour. The project is designed for local food producers that are looking scale up their businesses without the usual costs.
Emotional win for Columbia College volleyball: The Cougars swept the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics in their first volleyball game since the death of junior libero Shelby Meyer. It was 12th-ranked Columbia's eighth straight win. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
11 a.m. Monday: Donate blood at the 2019 Homecoming Blood Drive at Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.
5 p.m. Friday: Visit downtown Columbia during First Friday.
5 p.m. Friday: Listen to live music at the free Rocheport Doughnut Festival.
3 p.m. Saturday: Watch MU football play against Troy on Faurot Field.
12 p.m. Sunday: Visit Bur Oak Brewing Company for its Frank 'n' Bier Fest.