Happy Monday, readers!
Brace yourself for another week of high temperatures. The National Weather Service shows an estimated high of 96 degrees on Wednesday and 97 degrees on Thursday.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Key staff member of Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center resigns
Donald D. Gilliam, support specialist and program instructor for the center, announced on Twitter Friday that he will resign at the end of the month. He said the decision to resign was influenced by factors that included a hostile work environment, lack of communication about expectations and insufficient pay. Word that the social justice centers would be restructured came to light after an April 15 meeting between the center coordinators and B. Sherrance Russell, assistant vice chancellor for Student Diversity Initiatives.
MoDOT construction on Stadium will close some ramps on I-70
Beginning Monday, MoDOT construction on Stadium Boulevard will close the entrance and exit ramps in phases to I-70 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for repairs. On Monday and Tuesday, the I-70 eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp will be closed. On Wednesday and Thursday, the I-70 westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp will be closed.
Alumni watch with pride as Stephens College graduate Wally Funk rockets into space
On Tuesday, 1958 Stephens College graduate Wally Funk jetted off into space. Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through NASA astronaut training in the 1960s and, at 82, has now become the oldest person to ever fly into space. Stephens College claimed Tuesday as Wally Funk Day in her honor.
Families play games, receive school supplies at Rock the Community event
The Rock the Community event took place in Douglass Park Saturday and gave children the chance to get free school supplies and a free backpack. Local businesses, government offices and community groups including the Boy Scouts had booths at the event.
As some SEC coaches avoid vaccine talk, Drinkwitz takes a different stance
Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz expressed his thoughts on vaccination among players and his team. While many coaches said it was a “personal choice,” Drinkwitz said "’It is a personal choice, but it has consequences, just like any action you have has consequences, and so I'm encouraging people to get the vaccine.’" Drinkwitz said about 95% of the MU football staff is vaccinated, and that the team "’is really trending in the right direction.’”