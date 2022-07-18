Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Kristen Hirlinger, a Boonville native, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing on Tuesday. MU Associate Professor Kent Collins passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. A closed deposition is scheduled for Eric Greitens' child custody case against his ex-wife. The deposition is set for Wednesday.
In case you missed it:
Former MU College of Engineering fiscal officer pleads not guilty to stealing, fraud
Brandon Guffey, 40, a former MU College of Engineering fiscal officer has pleaded guilty to four different charges in relation to $30,000 that was stolen from the university.
Street art stolen from Business Loop recovered
“Untitled Work” by local artist Chris Foss was stolen from the front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East on Wednesday morning. The piece, which features a child’s hands holding a jar, was recovered Wednesday night.
4th Congressional District Republicans discuss foreign policy, immigration
Missouri’s 4th District holds two military bases. This is a rarity and means that the representative voted into office would most likely have a seat on the House Armed services committee.
Ashland Superintendent Chris Felmlee is on leave, assistant to serve in interim
The Superintendent of Southern Boone School District in Ashland is on leave according to a letter from the school board. Tim Roth, assistant superintendent, will serve as a replacement effective immediately as of Thursday.
Rock Bridge students place third in national future business leaders competition
Rising Rock Bridge sophomores Mika Angelovici and Shreya Dasari placed third at a Future Business Leaders of America national competition. They both represented Missouri in Chicago from June 29 to July 2.
Carry the Torch event honors 91-year-old runner, previews Show-Me State Games
Barney Sword Jr. was honored at the Carry the Torch event on Wednesday along with Ava Fleury for being inspirational and fulfilling the games’ mission of health fitness, family and fun.
Around CoMo this week:
A Book and More: “How Truman Found His Roar” Author Aaron Fox will read aloud his new book that tells of Truman the Tiger searching far and wide for his roar and eventually becoming MU's mascot from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at Callaway County Public Library.
Family Fun Fests: Healthy Habits Come learn ways to be both happy and healthy. Food trucks, art activities, hands-on learning and more will be available at the MU Health Care Pavilion on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Boone County Fair The Boone County Fair begins Tuesday. Tickets are $10 Tuesday to Friday and $15 on Saturday. Children 6 and under are free. Gates to the carnival open at 4 p.m.
Quote:
“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.” — Rabindranath Tagore
Have a great week!