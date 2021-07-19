Happy Monday, readers!
If you’re looking for a family-friendly event this week, Columbia’s Parks and Recreation department is hosting Family Fun Fest: Healthy Habits from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m Wednesday. Learn more about the event at the Parks and Recreation website.
MU announces plans to restructure its 22 research farms and centers
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the restructuring will improve efficiency and save approximately $800,000 per year by centralizing administrative and field operations positions. The project is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and end April 30. Currently, plans have been solidified for 14 of the 22 farms and centers. Basi said decisions about the remaining properties will be made as the restructuring unfolds over three phases.
After 34 years, the popular Katy Trail across Missouri is finally complete
The Katy Trail was built on top of the abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad after the last train ran in 1986, and earlier this year it was finally completed. The new section runs from Griessen Road to the Katy Trail Depot in Sedalia, replacing a 3.25-mile street route that had been used since 2001. Now, the trail follows a continuous line from Clinton to Machens near St. Charles.
Outdoor entertainment venue gets permit to continue Ashland development
Ashland’s Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday to talk about the continuation of the Lakeside Ashland development. The venue is already under way near Columbia Regional Airport. Developer of the venue, Nic Parks, got the go-ahead in a 4-1 vote by the commission, provided entertainment ends at 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Right now, traffic is a concern to those who live near the upcoming development, and a traffic study is being conducted by MoDOT for the development.
Battle football coach Ellison joins MU in player development role
MU’s athletic department announced in a news release Friday that former Missouri defensive lineman and Battle High School coach Atiyyah Ellison has returned to MU, this time as the Tigers’ director of player development. In his new role, Ellison will be responsible for working with student-athletes as they “develop and cultivate life skills,” per the release. He played for the Tigers from 2002 to 2004.
