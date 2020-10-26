Happy Monday readers! Halloween is this Saturday, do you have your costume picked out yet?
District's youngest return to CPS classrooms while some older kids want their turn
About 6,000 pre-K-5 students attended in-person classes last Monday. Middle and high school students participated in sit-ins and pushed for the return of in-person classes.
Historic bur oak tree struck by lightning during Friday morning storms
Firefighters from the Boone County Fire Protection District worked to extinguish the fire and stabilize the bur oak tree. The “big tree,” as many locals call it, is estimated to be between 350 to 400 years old.
Green Meadows rezoning, panned by planning commission, goes to City Council on Monday
A developer who wants to build 16 apartments at the northwest corner of Green Meadows Road and Green Meadows Circle in south Columbia took his case for rezoning to the Columbia City Council last Monday.
Attorney General works with landlords to evict illicit massage parlors
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the Hope Initiative on Tuesday, a statewide initiative to target illicit massage businesses, or IMBs, by working with landlords to evict tenants, saving time and resources on bringing forth individual lawsuits and criminal cases.
Tolton Catholic and Rock Bridge both win state softball quarterfinal games
Rock Bridge softball has been untouchable all season, and its dominance has a real chance to be rewarded with glory. The Bruins advanced to the Class 5 semifinal for the second straight season Thursday after senior Jillian Larkin’s sixth-inning RBI triple pushed the Bruins past Fort Zumwalt West 3-2.
Missouri puts an end to its Bluegrass Blues with 20-10 win over Kentucky
The Tigers beat the Wildcats in Missouri's first win over Kentucky since 2014 with Larry Rountree III scoring two touchdowns for the Tigers. Rountree is now fifth in Missouri's history for rushing touchdowns. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week
- 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday: Drive-thru trick-or-treat