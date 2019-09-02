Good morning readers, and happy Labor Day!
Don't forget your sunscreen this week because you'll need lots of it. The week will start out hot, with highs in the upper-80s, and will cool down later in the week with temperatures dropping to the low-80s.
A loss in Laramie: The MU football team's loss to Wyoming 37-31 was not the expected result for the team's season opener. Despite the Tigers taking the lead 14-0 early in the first quarter, the Cowboys were able to score 27 points in the second quarter and retained the lead for the remainder of the game. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Changes to Magnolia Falls Park plan: A new park planned on Old Mill Creek Road near the Magnolia Falls neighborhood is facing changes following community feedback. A parking lot is being added to the park, while the plan for a basketball court was removed following concerns. Residents can now respond to a new survey until Sept. 13.
New, higher prices for Bird scooters: Cost per minute prices for Bird scooters nearly tripled over the summer. Riders must now pay 29 cents per minute of use — a 19 cent increase — on top of the $1 base fee. The company has also implemented "slow zones" and a fine for prohibited parking.
Battle High cracks down on personal internet use: The school is disabling the Wi-Fi system for student's personal use during school hours. Each student has a school-issued laptop that will continue to work on the Wi-Fi system and can be used for educational resources. Many opponents of the decision signed a Change.org petition to have it reversed.
Abandoned Rocheport dogs rescued: Two animal rights groups — PAWS and Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue — saved two dogs that had been abandoned in a Rocheport trailer park for months. One dog, Able, found a home in Fayette, while the other, Blackie, will be rehabilitated with local foster families before future adoption.
Around CoMo this week:
8:30 p.m. Tuesday: Watch "10 Things I Hate About You" for free at Rose Music Hall
7 p.m. Thursday: One Mic: An Evening of Art & Poetry at The Blue Note
6 p.m. Friday: First Friday in the North Village Arts District
11 a.m. Saturday: MU football home opener against West Virginia at Faurot Field
3 p.m. Saturday: MO Jazz Music Festival 2019 for free at Rose Music Hall