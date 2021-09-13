Good morning readers!
Summer is quickly drawing to an end here in mid-Missouri. As the school year ramps up, MU has decided to go forward with cutting some tenured professors’ salaries. Meanwhile, CPS looks to use COVID-19 relief money for projects.
This past weekend, Missouri football took to the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats in a 35-28 loss; the trip started off rocky due to difficulties with Columbia Regional Airport.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Authorities piece together evidence of 4 homicides as manhunt ends in suspect’s death
The man accused of killing a Boone County mother and daughter was found dead Wednesday night in South Dakota. JT Mclean was charged with the murder of Allison Abitz and her daughter, Jozee. Officials suspect he was also connected to two other homicides in Missouri.
Columbia Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty for ordinance violations
From Monday through Friday, the City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering warrant amnesty for offenders who have previously failed to show up to their court dates. The amnesty applies to traffic, parking tickets or other city ordinance violations, according to a news release.
Missouri GOP hopes to tank Biden vaccination order
As Missouri continues to struggle with getting residents vaccinated, many Republican lawmakers across the state are responding to President Biden’s new vaccination order. In a joint statement issued by GOP leaders in the Missouri House, officials said they plan to convene a House committee to take testimony on the “abusive overreach by Washington, D.C. bureaucrats.”
Budget hearing brings dozens before City Council
On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council met to discuss the use of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The council heard nearly two hours of public comment addressing how to best utilize this funding. Prior to the start of the meeting, citizens participated in a protest outside the Daniel Boone City Building. During the meeting, the council decided to move forward with the safety enhancements for the Fifth and Walnut parking garage. The city will now start reviewing bids from contractors for the project’s first phase.
Aaron Fletcher: More than just a coach
Aaron Fletcher is a father figure for his players and wants to connect with the communities he’s involved in. He believes what happens on the field will take care of itself and he’s better off caring for his players more personally.
Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around Columbia this week:
5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Cooper’s Landing: Missouri River Relief 20th Anniversary Celebration.
5 p.m., Wednesday, Cosmo-Bethel Park: final Family Fun Fest of the summer
11 a.m., Saturday, Memorial Stadium: Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State
5:30 p.m., Friday, Papa’s Cat Cafe: Wine and Whiskers