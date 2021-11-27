With Marceline’s season on the line, Tigers coach Mark Ross sent kicker Drake Stufflebean onto the field. Marceline trailed by two points, and the senior’s field goal attempt was the final play of the game.
Stufflebean delivered, booting the ball through the uprights as time expired to send Marceline to the Class 1 state final with a 31-30 win over Hayti in the state semifinal on Saturday in Marceline.
The Tigers led 28-16 in the second half before Hayti kicked into gear and scored 14 unanswered points. Hayti led 30-28 with just under five minutes remaining in the contest.
With Marceline’s underdog win over previously undefeated Hayti, the Tigers improved to 12-1 and will play for the Class 1 state title this upcoming Saturday against East Buchanan (13-1).
Mexico falls to St. Mary’s
Mexico knew it was in for a tough battle as it prepared to face St. Mary’s. The Dragons came in having won every game since Sept. 10 and blowing almost everyone they faced.
Saturday in St. Louis against Mexico was no exception. The Bulldogs fell 62-16 in a game that was out of hand before it started.
St. Mary’s receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. had a field day, scoring four TDs, two of which came on special teams. Michael White scored two TDs in garbage time, but by then it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs.
Saturday’s result aside, Mexico’s season will be remembered for the Bulldogs stunning some good competition. Few expected Mexico to blow out Blair Oaks to win a district title or beat Seneca by two scores to make it to the state semifinals, but it did. The senior class, led by White, leaves having made its mark on a rejuvenated Mexico program.
Class 6 title game: CBC claims championship
Christian Brothers College fell to East St. Louis by 4 in Week 1. The record will forever state that the Cadets never lost again in 2021.
Liberty North was no match for CBC on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as the Cadets won 48-21 to claim the Class 6 crown. A Jeremiyah Love touchdown run and a Patrick Heitert TD pass to Ayden Robinson-Wayne gave CBC a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter, and the Cadets never looked back.