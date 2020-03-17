There is a lot of new information about the novel human coronavirus, and we launched an email newsletter to share the latest news with you from the Missourian and KOMU. You are receiving this email today because you are subscribed to receive these updates.
Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Mid-Missouri now has two positive cases — one in Boone County and one in Cole County.
The Columbia City Council declared a state of emergency in town after the resolution passed unanimously at its meeting Monday night. The resolution places a host of restrictions on meetings, activities and events and also restricts occupancy at bars and closes all gyms, movie theaters, libraries and community centers in Columbia.
The declaration has not yet required any private entities to close, but the resolution authorizes the city manager and health director to enact whatever rules are necessary to keep the public safe. You can read the full resolution here.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has joined in petitioning to move the April 7 municipal elections to June 2. Columbia voters will elect First and Fifth ward city council representatives and choose three school board members.
CDC officials said there is no known risk associated with attending the funeral of someone who has died of COVID-19, according to advice given during a Facebook Live event. However, they did offer guidance to reduce exposure while grieving and attending to the deceased.
Local hospitals are now limiting visitors and taking other precautionary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
What's your COVID-19 risk? We gathered insight from CDC officials, World Health Organization reports and an MU Health Care infectious disease expert.
The Missourian is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri. As of now 15 cases have been confirmed. As more positive or presumptive positives are reported, this interactive map will be updated.
President Donald Trump urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants. He is also asking Congress for approval to send checks directly to Americans within two weeks as emergency economic aid.
Governor Mike Parson tweeted that all 12 Missouri casinos will close at midnight Tuesday.
The National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics will grant spring 2020 athletes an extra year of eligibility after the season was canceled Monday.
The MLB will delay its opening day to mid-May at the earliest.
Seeing empty shelves at the grocery store? It's mostly because of logistics, getting food from manufacturers to warehouses to stores, but one agricultural economics professor told Marketplace we may have to change what we eat if these disruptions continue.
If you need something to brighten your day, check out this video from a Missouri S&T professor singing about surviving online teaching.