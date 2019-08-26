Good morning readers, and welcome back!
Classes at MU and Stephens College are back in session, and Columbia College will get started this week. This fall, MU saw a 16% increase in both transfer students and freshmen enrollment, while Columbia College opened its first new dorm in more than 50 years.
Keep those umbrellas handy, because the rain will continue today and is expected to be back later in the week. But don’t worry, the sun should make an appearance Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid- to low-80s.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Migrant workers suffer in Bootheel: Employers were found mistreating and exploiting Missouri migrant workers here on H-2A visas. A two-part series produced in collaboration with the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting dives into how the workers were forced to live in unsafe conditions, work on empty stomachs and faced illegal fees on visas.
Eating out on a college student budget: It can be hard to manage all the expenses of college, but many downtown restaurants understand that struggle. Restaurants like Fuzzy’s, Domino’s and Shakespeare’s offer student discounts to anyone with a valid student ID.
New licensing rules for city dispensaries: City Council approved a $2,000 application fee for those hoping to open a medical marijuana business Aug. 19. Each facility is required to get a license from both the city and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in order to operate, but one city ordinance only allows seven dispensaries within the city.
MidMO PrideFest returns: The Columbia festival celebrating and supporting LGBTQ members of the community was held Saturday in the streets outside Rose Music Hall, where performers, food trucks and vendors greeted hundreds of visitors. This was the MidMO PrideFest’s 15th annual celebration.
MU soccer finds victory in season opener: The MU soccer team beat Southern Mississippi 1-0 in the Tigers' season opener Thursday. The Tigers made their sole goal just two minutes into the game and were able to block five shots by the Golden Eagles during the second half, despite worries from coach Bryan Blitz that MU players’ energy dropped during the game. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Join Scott Yoo of the Mexico City Philharmonic at Ragtag Cinema to view a free episode of "Now Hear This"
10 a.m. Wednesday: Walk-in hiring event in the Friends Room, Columbia Public Library
5 p.m. Thursday: Taste of the Tigers hosted by the Central Missouri Food Bank at Faurot Field
5:30 p.m. Friday: "Right to Harm" free film screening at United Methodist Church
9 a.m Saturday: In It Together: A Walk for Inclusion at Cosmo Park