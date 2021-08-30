Happy Monday, readers!
The school year is off to a more normal start as classes begin their second week in person for K-12 and college students in Columbia.
There are a variety of events happening around town this week for families and community members, from the Friends of Columbia Public Library Book Sale to Food Trucks in the Park. However, the vaccine clinic held at the MU Student Health Center on Monday reminds us the importance of protecting ourselves against the ongoing pandemic.
Missouri AG sues Columbia school district over mask mandate
On the first day of school, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public School's mask mandate, alleging it goes against science and calling it "arbitrary and capricious." Schmitt has also gone after both St. Louis County and Jackson County over mask orders as part of his widespread attack on face coverings.
PrideFest's two-day celebration aims to bring the community together
The free festival, spread out over two days as a COVID-19 precaution, featured concerts, parades, vendor booths, drag shows and vaccine clinics. Among the more than 80 sponsors and 70 vendors at the event, several churches sponsored the festival, including Columbia United Church of Christ, in an effort to improve the relationship between religious groups and the LGBTQ+ community.
MU enrollment numbers increase for new school year
MU welcomed back more students for the 2021-2022 school year with an overall enrollment of 31,121 — an increase of about 1% compared to last year, which MU spokesperson Christian Basi credited to a higher retention rate among all levels, an increase in transfer students and an increase in professional students.
Two trails added to parks department spending plan
Columbia Parks and Recreation director Mike Griggs said Wednesday he finalized a plan to add the COLT Railroad Trail and Bear Creek Trail to the priority one list. This plan will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 7 to be approved, and nothing is finalized until the council takes action.
Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams; Bazelak on second watchlist
MU defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat made the league's second team, and quarterback and last season’s Co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak leads the lineup on the SEC’s third team. Bazelak is joined on the team by offensive lineman Michael Maietti and punter Grant McKinniss. Missouri is one of three teams without a First Team All-SEC selection. In other news, LSU is the first school in the SEC to require vaccinations for entry to the school's stadium.