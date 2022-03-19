Good morning, Columbia sports fans, and happy Saturday!
You might have noticed this email looks a bit different than the standard sports newsletter you receive from the Missourian. That's because we're trying something new to bring you the most up-to-date and important sports stories in Columbia at all levels.
Missouri women's basketball lost its opening-round WNIT game against Drake, 83-78, at home Thursday. Aijha Blackwell's double-double in her first start since Feb. 20 wasn't enough to power the Tigers to a win through overtime. MU closed the season with an 18-13 record.
MU football plays its annual spring game today. Each team — labeled "Mizzou" and "Tigers" instead of the standard "Black" and "Gold" — was drafted by veteran players on the team. Quarterback Brady Cook was the first off the board, chosen by wide receiver Barrett Banister and D-lineman Isaiah McGuire. Missouri's quarterback battle between Cook and Tyler Macon (true freshman Sam Horn doesn't arrive until summer) is sure to be an attraction for fans attending the game. Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels will also be in town making his official visit to MU.
Missouri women's swim and dive is competing at NCAAs and set a new program record Thursday. Kimberly Wert is one home run away from making MU history with 47 home runs as a Tiger and 52 in her collegiate career.
And of course, Missouri's search for a new men's basketball coach drags into week two. There are still things that make the program an attractive one for potential candidates; here are some coaches with teams in the NCAA Tournament who could land at MU once March is over.
That's all for now! Check out some of Friday night's highlights below, including news from state high school basketball semifinals.