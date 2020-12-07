Good morning readers!
We hope you had a great weekend celebrating Missouri's win against Arkansas on Saturday. Sit back and relax as you catch up on the news from the past week.
Have an idea to make the Monday briefing better? Tell us here.
Anchor Away: Jim Riek retires at KOMU, heads out for new adventures
The anchor retired after 23½ years of serving mid-Missouri residents and mentoring MU students.
Private schools report waitlists and increased interest from CPS parents
Area private schools are reporting an increase in enrollment from Columbia Public School students.
Scam delivers unwanted packages to mid-Missourians
A scam is making its way into mid-Missouri leaving unwanted packages in mailboxes.
The Better Business Bureau calls it "brushing," where sellers ship packages to businesses or a person's home that were never ordered. The seller then uses that transaction to write a positive — but made-up — review.
Firmly rooted: Liz Graznak makes a name for herself in organic farming
The owner of Happy Hollow Farm in Moniteau County has overcome challenges to produce healthy vegetables in high demand.
A look back: What Odom meant to Missouri
One year after being fired as Missouri’s coach, Barry Odom returns to Columbia as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.