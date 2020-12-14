Hello readers! Chag sameach! We're wishing all our readers who celebrate a Happy Hanukkah, eat some latkes for us! And for those of you who celebrate Christmas, it's only 11 days away! So, grab some hot cocoa and catch up on last week's news with us!
An actor, scholars and MU reckon with Thomas Jefferson's legacy
Thomas Jefferson's reputation and legacy has come under fire in recent years, with some believing his statue on MU's campus should be removed. Others believe there should be a more nuanced understanding of Jefferson.
Lukas Evans sentenced to 18 years for 2019 death of Jordan Hoyt
Friends and family gave testimony during the trial about how much Jordan Hoyt meant to them. “Though Mr. Evans may not have meant to murder my aunt, he did make every choice that led to there,” Morgan Goetz, Hoyt's niece said in her testimony. “ … Lukas Evans will have to live with the mistake he’s made for the rest of his life, but so will I.”
Columbia police officer points gun at bystander during Friday night arrest
In a video posted to Facebook, Columbia Police Officer Shawn Claypool points a gun at unarmed bystander James E. McDaniel Jr. during the arrest of Jerika D. Owens. Officers were originally called to the scene after a report of a woman trying to strike two people with a firearm.
Hy-Vee offers rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at Columbia location
The Hy-Vee at 405 E. Nifong Blvd. will now offer the antigen tests along with free PCR tests. It is one of 47 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest to do so.
Missouri held scoreless in second half, loses to No. 9 Georgia
Saturday was tough for the Tigers with a 49-14 loss. Because of opt-outs, COVID-19 and injuries, Missouri had 59 scholarship players for Saturday's game and the lack of players was felt on the defensive end.
Missouri pulls out gritty win over No. 6 Illinois in Braggin' Rights game
The 81-78 win for Missouri was hard fought the whole game, with 20 fouls called in the first half. “It was a boxing match,” MU coach Cuonzo Martin said, “then a basketball game broke out.”