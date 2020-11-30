Good morning readers! We hope you had a great Thanksgiving with lots of turkey and pumpkin pie. With basketball season starting soon and the holiday season in full swing, take a break from the excitement to catch up on the last week of news with us.
Have an idea to make the Monday briefing better? Tell us here.
Columbia residents balance Thanksgiving plans with COVID-19 risks
Residents still found ways to celebrate the holiday, even with many choosing not to travel or get together with family. Many residents at the Columbia Farmers Market stocked up on groceries to spend the holiday at home.
Santa Claus is still coming to town, but at a safe distance
Although children might not be able to sit on Santa's lap, they can still relay their Christmas wishes to him in both the Columbia Mall and Bass Pro Shops. Families can schedule appointments online to talk to Santa at a safe distance. Children will sit 6 feet away and face coverings are required for anyone over 10.
Boone County reports 24th COVID-19 death, first MU students hospitalized
The county's death toll has increased by 25% in the past nine days. Two MU students were hospitalized Nov. 23 and a third was hospitalized the following day.
Boone County Commission passes countywide mask ordinance
The mandate went in place Nov. 25 to help slow the rise of COVID-19 cases. Boone County commissioners voted 2-1 to endorse the mandate, which will be effective through Dec. 8.
MU offense gets back on track; Vandy kicker makes history
Missouri beat Vanderbilt 41-0 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Sarah Fuller, soccer goalkeeper turned kicker for Vanderbilt, made her debut as the first female Power Five college football player during the second half of the game.
SEC in shambles after positive COVID-19 cases hit multiple hoops programs
With COVID-19 impacting several programs in the SEC, many teams have paused basketball activities including Tennessee, Florida and Ole Miss. Missouri was slated to play Oregon on Dec. 3 but Oregon has withdrawn because of COVID-19 concerns.