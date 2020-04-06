Welcome to another Monday, readers! Maybe T.S. Eliot was right, and April really is the cruelest month.
In this newsletter, we're breaking down what you should know about the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri as of this weekend. While that's happening, the world is still spinning, so you're also getting the usual "in case you missed it" stories, too.
COVID-19 updates:
Gov. Mike Parson declared a statewide stay-at-home order Friday evening, similar to the order already in practice in Boone County. He also called for volunteers with medical backgrounds or logistics experience to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team to support the state's healthcare system.
Families receiving SNAP benefits in Missouri will have benefits automatically extended for another six months without recertification. SNAP recipients will receive the maximum benefits for their household size in April, and work requirements will be waived for able-bodied adults without dependents.
Reflecting a nationwide employment crisis, hundreds of workers were laid off in Mexico and Hannibal due to coronavirus-related economic downturns in the automotive industry. Spartan Light Metal Products, one of the largest employers in Mexico, said health coverage will still be provided to the former employees and production will return to normal as soon as possible.
Looking to the future: Experts say a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in 18 months. Clinical trials modeled on existing vaccines are underway in the US and China, but testing requires multiple stages for safety.
In case you missed it:
Following the Lucky's Market bankruptcy filing in January, Columbia's location was purchased by Schnucks April 2. Schnucks will make employment offers to the Lucky's employees, and the store will re-open at an unknown date.
A new MU report on degree programs created in the last 15 years says two need special attention because of low enrollment: the bachelor of health science in athletic training and the master of laws in American law. However, the bachelor's programs in health science, film studies and digital storytelling exceeded enrollment projections.
Three Tigers will enter NBA Draft pool for 2020: rising junior Xavier Pinson and seniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. Analysts expect all three of MU's players will return to school next year.
Online around CoMo this week:
12:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday: Public Health and Human Services Facebook Live Series on food resources (Tuesday) and health-related Q&A (Friday).
Through April 15: March Madness Teen Book Tournament. Teens can vote online for their favorite of the most popular books in the Daniel Boone Regional Library System.
4 p.m. daily: Watch the Papa's Cat Cafe Facebook livestream.