Happy Monday, readers! Congrats to the Tigers on their big win against LSU over the weekend and good luck to them this Saturday as they prepare to play Vanderbilt.
It has been a busy week in Columbia and at MU, so settle in and catch up with us!
Attorney argues university doesn't have sovereign immunity in BioJoint lawsuits
An attorney representing former patients of the Mizzou BioJoint Centered argued against the dismissal of the UM Board of Curators from a medical malpractice lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday morning.
Thomas Jefferson statue protesters announce list of demands at MU
The group, Mizzou 600, which derives its name from the more than 600 enslaved people Thomas Jefferson owned, began its protest next to the Jefferson statue on Francis Quadrangle. Organizers demanded:
- Removal of the statue and nearby tombstone.
- Creation of a scholarship fund for Black students involved in social justice work.
- Creation of a “scholars’ board to ensure that Black students continue to have a credible voice at this institution.”
- Participation by UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi in diversity mentoring for a full semester.
Suspect taken into custody shots fired downtown
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call near Ninth and Cherry streets. The officers arrived at approximately 10:15 p.m. and located a suspect near Tenth and Elm streets. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
Hy-Vee offers free COVID-19 tests at its Columbia locations
Hy-Vee supermarkets began offering free COVID-19 tests Wednesday at its three Columbia locations. The tests will be administered at Hy-Vee pharmacies with a drive-thru testing process, according to a news release.
Short-handed MU upends defending champion LSU behind offensive explosion
Missouri defeated LSU, the defending champions, 45-41 on Saturday. Despite being down several defenders due to injuries and COVID-19 related issues, Missouri's defense stepped up in the final minute of the game. The game was MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz's first win at MU and first win over a ranked team at Memorial Stadium since 2013. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.