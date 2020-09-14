Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
A big weekend is on the horizon with Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, starting on Friday.
Get caught up on the news from the past week, and get ready for another warm September week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Some people who refuse to wear masks or social distance are under the influence of psychosocial factors, researchers say. As Columbia’s COVID-19 cases have grown exponentially over the past few weeks — largely, public health officials have said repeatedly, because of a lack of adherence to mask and social distancing rules — resistance to the rules seems stubbornly intractable.
Classes started this week for Columbia Public Schools. Some students expressed how different things were when it came to classes and how they would go about their studies. There were also some problems with the iPads the district provided to students.
Local activist group Peoples Defense held its 100th consecutive protest in Columbia this past week. Protestors met in front of the Boone County Courthouse and marched down Eighth Street.
The Columbia City Council met last Tuesday, where the Columbia Police Department presented its status report on the departments community policing strategy before the meeting. The future of trash and recycling was the main topic during the council's discussion of the proposed budget for fiscal 2021.
Mizzou has four positive COVID-19 cases among its football team. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was optimistic that all players will be out of quarantine by the weekend. Mizzou is set to play Alabama on Sept. 26. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- 6:30 p.m. Monday: Columbia School Board regular session.