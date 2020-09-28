Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Missouri lost the first home game against Alabama this weekend. Meanwhile, the Columbia Missourian won big. Also, good news for those who park downtown regularly. Settle in with us and catch up on the news from the past week!
Missourian wins a record 79 Missouri Press Association awards
The Columbia Missourian, including Vox Magazine, won a record 79 awards Thursday in the Missouri Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.
Fowler puts the brakes on return of Bird scooters
Concerns about allowing Bird scooters to return to town in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Columbia City Council to postpone a vote on a new contract with the company and MU for six months.
Appeals court hears former MU student’s discrimination case
An appeal of a discrimination case filed by former MU doctoral student Jeremy Rowles against the UM System Board of Curators was heard before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this past Tuesday. Rowles was suspended for violating MU’s policy prohibiting stalking and sexual harassment.
City to ease up on parking tickets; enforcement changes hands
Parking tickets sticking out from under windshield wipers soon will become less common in downtown Columbia. City officials say parking meter enforcement will relax somewhat in the coming year as they shift the responsibility for writing tickets to police officers on patrol in the central business district.
Stepping stones: Drinkwitz’s rise from Sun Belt to SEC
Tiger Kickoff is back: Read how Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz turned short-term head coaching success into a long-term contract. Mizzou played Alabama for their season opener Saturday.
Alabama too strong for Tigers, but Drinkwitz era opens with a few positives
Missouri lost its first game of the fall season to No. 2 ranked Alabama in football this weekend. Despite the loss, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is not discouraged but sees a lot for the Tigers to improve. Missouri will play Tennessee next week in Knoxville. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.