Good morning readers! The Food and Drug Administration has approved a third vaccine to help prevent COVID-19. The shot from Johnson & Johnson works with just one dose instead of two, and experts hope it will help speed the national vaccination rate. For now, though, make sure you're staying safe and following community health guidelines.
Missouri moving to next vaccination group March 15
Phase 1B, Tier 3 allows for “critical infrastructure” - teachers, childcare workers, government officials, food and agriculture employees, energy employees and more - to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This means another 550,000 Missouri residents will be eligible to receive the first dose, and 3.5 million Missouri residents will be eligible to be vaccinated after March 15.
Lab is named for Henry Kirklin, at last MU’s ‘official first Black instructor’
On Wednesday, Henry Kirklin was honored with the dedication of the Henry Kirklin Plant Sciences Learning Laboratory in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Kirklin was born into slavery and is widely believed to be MU’s first Black teacher.
MU medical students spread vaccine awareness for minority communities
The students are working to close the gap between minorities and health institutions. The online forum called “Let’s Talk: COVID Vaccines and the Black Community” was hosted Wednesday and included a panel of Black doctors and nurses.
Swift Prepared Foods wins tax incentives for Italian meats plant
On Thursday, the Boone County Commission unanimously approved Swift Prepared Foods’ tax incentive regarding its Italian meats plant that will employ 251 people, with their average wages being $52,695. Most positions will start at around $16 per hour. Ground will break this April, and production will begin in the third quarter of 2022.
MU plans for in-person commencement ceremonies … with some caveats
The ceremonies for both 2020 and 2021 graduates will be held over the weekends of April 23-25, May 7-9 and May 14-16. All of the ceremonies will be livestreamed, and they will most likely take place in Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center. Students can obtain tickets for up to six visitors, and the visitors will be grouped in socially distant “pods.” Other safety protocols, like wearing masks, will be required.
Missouri adds three new coaches to staff
Three new coaches will join MU football staff: Aaron Fletcher as defensive backs coach, Ryan Russell as director of performance and Brett Whiteside as chief recruiting officer, the athletic department announced Tuesday morning.
Three-star offensive lineman Gooch commits to MU
MU football lost depth on the offensive line this offseason between the NFL draft and the transfer portal. On Wednesday, offensive tackle J'Marion Gooch, who was originally committed to Tennessee, announced his commitment to MU on Twitter.
