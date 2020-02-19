Good morning!
The Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee is just around the corner. We are so excited about the event!
The Bee will take place on Tuesday, March 10, in Jesse Auditorium (801 Conley Ave Bldg 2). Registration for the event will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m.
Since the venue is now in Jesse Auditorium, there is no limit for guests to come and watch your child participate, so feel free to invite family, friends, and educators!
Parking
You will be able to park at Turner Avenue Parking Structure. Prior to the event, please register your car here.
Photo Release
If you have not had the chance to fill out the photo release form that was in the last email, please visit this link to fill it out and email it to spellingbee@missouri.edu as soon as possible.
Rules
We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the rules for the Regional Spelling Bee. This will allow you to prepare your student and allow the Bee to flow more smoothly.
For your convenience, we have decided to highlight the rules regarding appeals below:
- All appeals must be raised within the round when the issue occurred.
- Appeals should be written and given to spelling bee staff who will bring it to the judges.
- In later rounds, if a written appeal isn't possible, it can be verbal.
You can appeal if:
- You believe the speller spelled the word correctly and was eliminated for misspelling it.
- The speller correctly spelled a homonym of the word and no definition was given.
- Officials did not follow the correct end-of-bee procedure.
Word list
We wanted to make sure everyone had access to the Words of Champions study list. You can download the list from the link below.
All of the important documents to prepare for the Bee are also available here.
Accommodations
If your speller will need any accommodations for the event, please reply to this email so we can make sure everything is accessible. Also, if your speller has any dietary restrictions, let us know as soon as possible.
Communication
Over the next few weeks, we will continue to keep in touch with you via email and give you more information as we get closer to this exciting event. For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
If you have any other questions before our next update, you can email spellingbee@missouri.edu or contact event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu.
Happy Spelling!
Missourian Spelling Bee Team