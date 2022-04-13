Good morning and happy Wednesday Columbia sports fans!
Cleveland State graduate transfer guard Tre Gomillion announced he will be transferring to Missouri Men's basketball. New head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, coached Gomillion at Cleveland State.
Gomillion was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21; the addition provides value to Gates and his first year as coach at Mizzou.
The Missouri softball team had a series against Mississippi State last weekend. The Tigers won Sunday, to avoid a sweep by the Bulldogs. The Tigers dominated the 8th inning, leading to an 8-5 win. The Tigers play Georgia on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Missouri baseball played No. 1 Tennessee in a series last weekend and ended with a 4-3 Sunday loss to give the Volunteers the sweep. The Tigers hope to get a SEC win against Kentucky on Thursday.
In high school sports, Tolton hired Pat Kelly as the new athletic director. Kelly was previously the high school track coach.
“He not only has a proven track record of building winning teams, but he conveyed a true desire to use athletics and activities as a vehicle to further develop our students in spirit, heart, mind, and body," said Tolton President Dan Everett.
