Good morning Columbia sports fans and happy Wednesday!
The Missouri gymnastics team took second in the NCAA Regionals over the weekend, which earns the team a place in the NCAA semifinals in Dallas on April 14.
Missouri football hired Jake Olsen, former LSU defensive analyst, to the team for the 2022 season. Olsen will works as the defensive analyst for the Tigers in the fall.
With dominant showings from Missouri softball pitcher Laurin Krings, the Missouri Tigers won 2-1 on Sunday for a sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
"It's always tough to sweep in the SEC, and it's great to get back on track," coach Larissa Anderson said.
Missouri softball will play UMKC this afternoon after Tuesday's game was postponed, and the team also takes on Mississippi State this week.
Missouri baseball won its first SEC series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Luke Mann hit three home runs during the series, right when Missouri needed him the most. The Tigers play No. 1 Tennessee on Friday.
That is all for today. Make sure to check the Missourian for more updates on your favorite sports teams!