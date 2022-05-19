Are you ready to explore this summer? Whether you are looking for day trips or a longer getaway, this guide will help you find things to do and places to eat all over Missouri.
Here is a sampling of places we found. Click on the region to find more attractions and restaurants.
Northeast
The Traveler's Rooming House in Hannibal features six themed rooms, an outdoor patio and an expansive list of amenities.
Northwest
Three huge quonset huts hold four standard stadium-style theaters, as well as one special theater with recliners and tables.
Southwest
One of the most popular attractions is a submarine ride to the bottom of the ocean to view 10 zones of fish.
Southeast
Strussione wine, paired with homemade biscotti, can be enjoyed at the cave's picnic tables.
St. Louis
The 17 rooms throughout the 3,000-square-foot space allow the themes to change quarterly during the year.
Kansas City
Within Powell Gardens are seven themed sections, all featuring an array of plants and landscapes.
Central
Visitors can pick their own bundles at Battlefield Lavender when the field is in bloom and schedule tours at other times.