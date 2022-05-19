Are you ready to explore this summer? Whether you are looking for day trips or a longer getaway, this guide will help you find things to do and places to eat all over Missouri.

Here is a sampling of places we found. Click on the region to find more attractions and restaurants.

+3 Traveler's Rooming House in Hannibal has maintained its colorful, original character The Traveler's Rooming House in Hannibal features six themed rooms, an outdoor patio and an expansive list of amenities.

+4 Maryville's Hangar Cinema offers cinema experience, party space and arcade Three huge quonset huts hold four standard stadium-style theaters, as well as one special theater with recliners and tables.

+3 Branson's newest attraction: An aquarium with 7,200 live sea creatures One of the most popular attractions is a submarine ride to the bottom of the ocean to view 10 zones of fish.

+4 Powell Gardens offers visitors a peaceful retreat from all the city bustle Within Powell Gardens are seven themed sections, all featuring an array of plants and landscapes.