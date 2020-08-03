Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
We congratulate the high school seniors who celebrated socially distanced graduations this weekend.

The Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the union representing the Columbia Public Schools teachers, sent a 14-page letter and report to the district Tuesday urging it to delay the start of school until after Labor Day — at least.
The state of Missouri will lose an estimated $1,300 in federal funding per person not counted, per year.
About 113,000 Missouri adults are stuck in the insurance coverage gap, meaning they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough for private insurance. Missouri voters will decide Tuesday whether to expand Medicaid.
The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that it will officially be adopting a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season.

- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Rainbow House 2020 Golf Classic, The Club at Old Hawthorne
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Drive In Job Fair, 1900 N Providence Rd. Ste 200.
5 p.m., Saturday, Ragtag's Birthday Drive-In at Les Bourgeois Vineyards.
Happy Election eve! Your local address can be updated on the Boone County Clerk's Website even on Election Day.